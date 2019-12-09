Kourtney Kardashian Shares ‘Sweetest Ever’ Video of Son Reign’s Conversation With His Elf on the Shelf

Kourtney Kardashian has our hearts exploding with Christmas spirit this year, sharing a video of 4-year-old son Reign’s conversation with his Elf on the Shelf that her friends and family are calling “the sweetest ever.” In the precious clip, Reign is seen talking to the elf, who made his daily appearance hanging upside down on the staircase railing.

“Elf, whatever your name is, Buddy,” little Reign began his plea to Santa’s helper. “Can I please have a lot of toys and, like, a real dog? Please bring it tomorrow, I wanna see it really bad. When we’re done with the movie, I need to see it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked by his mom what kind of dog he was hoping for, Reign answered, “Little dog,” before turning back to the elf to ask, “So can you please do that for me after?”

After Kardashian and her little boy bid the elf a good night before heading to watch a movie, Reign made sure to tell the holiday friend, “You’re so funny upside down!”

“Talking to his elf before bed about what to go tell Santa last night at the North Pole,” Kardashian captioned the post, which was quickly flooded with gushing comments from her friends and family members.

“The sweetest ever,” sister Kim Kardashian commented, while Khloé Kardashian chimed in, “He’s so stinking cute I can’t stand it!”

Family friend Adrienne Bailon even left a glowing message for Kourtney, writing, “OMG I CAN’T TAKE IT! Tooo cuttteee!”

It seems Kourtney and her sisters have made up after Sunday’s tense episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Kim threatened to fire Kourtney from the show for holding back about her private life.

“We have a proposal for you. It starts with an ‘F’ and ends with a ‘D,’” Kim told Kourtney after tailing her to what she assumed was a boyfriend’s home, adding to mom Kris Jenner later, “Everyone needs a f—ing consequence. Let’s show her. If she doesn’t want to show up, if she doesn’t want to work and she has too many f—ing boundaries, then she’s out.”

Kourtney was keeping firm, however, noting of her desire to be more removed from the camera, “I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them. My well-being is more important than the show.”

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty