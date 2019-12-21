Kourtney Kardashian Sets Comments Section Ablaze in Sultry Fireside Photo

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to post a sultry fireside photo, and the image has set her comments section on fire. In the photo posted Thursday, Kardashian is seen kneeling next to a fireplace, and appears to only be wearing a fluffy coat. Currently, the post have more than 1.1 million likes and many fans have since taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, with a number of them dropping fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram

One follower gushed over how Kardashian looks “breathtaking as always,” while someone else exclaimed, “You are a KWEEN!”

The photo has been widely discussed on the Internet for the past day, with In Touch Weekly jokingly speculating that it could have been snapped by Kardashian’s ex, Younes Bendjima, as the pair have been rumored to have rekindled their romance.

Notably, Bendjima even accompanied Kardashian on a recent Disneyland trip with her children. “Younes went to Miami with pals, but he knew Kourtney would be there,” a source close to the pair exclusively told Life & Style. “They speak all the time and arranged to meet up during Art Basel.”

“Kourtney still has feelings and is attracted to Younes,” the insider continued. “He wants to give their relationship another shot, but she’s wary because he didn’t handle the breakup well when they split the first time around. They’re taking it one step at a time and seeing what happens.”

View this post on Instagram

Interestingly, a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians featured the reality star discussing how her sisters were upset with her about something specific, and it seemed to possibly be her relationship with Bendjima.

“My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private,” she said, after opting not to explain where she got some marks on her neck that appeared to be bite marks. “I don’t like to share about, you know, dating.”

“I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them,” Kardashian went on to say, referring to her choice to not reveal everything about her life in front of the reality TV show cameras. “My well-being is more important than the show.”