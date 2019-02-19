Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Seductive Snap on Stormi’s Birthday, Draws Ire

Kourtney Kardashian posted a risque photo on her niece, Stormi Webster‘s birthday, and had a quick-witted response when fans mocked her.

It was business as usual on the eldest Kardashian sister’s Instagram on Friday. The 39-year-old posted a picture of herself in lacy translucent underwear, sitting against a bathtub with a sultry expression on her face. She did not attribute the post to her niece’s birthday in any way, though fans could not help making the connection.

“Busy until further notice,” read Kardashian’s caption.

“The most touching birthday wish for stormi,” commented one fan sarcastically. Without missing a beat, Kardashian shot back an unironic response, perhaps hoping to smother the troll with kindness.

“She doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this Happy 1st Birthday!” she wrote.

Fans loved this clap-back, applauding Kardashian’s quick response. In addition, later on in the day Kardashian did end up with her niece, posting an adorable clip with her on on her Instagram Story.

“Look, who is that?” she asked Stormi as she held her, both of them looking in the mirror. Stormi wore a Burberry baby dress.

“My little Stormaloo how I love you so angel girl,” she wrote on the screen. “Happy Birthday!”

Some of Stormi’s other aunts posted birthday tributes on Friday as well. Kim Kardashian, posted a photo of Stormi beside her 1-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in matching walkers.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much!!!” she wrote with a double heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner shared a whole album of pictures of Stormi with her mom, Kylie Jenner. The proud grandmother wrote a heartfelt caption to her youngest daughter’s daughter.

“Happy birthday to our little angel Stormi!” she wrote. “You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh. You are such a beautiful blessing and I love you so very much!”

Kendall Jenner also posted a tribute as well, showing herself kissing stormi on the cheek.

“Sweet, tiny noodle! Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. I love you Stormeroo! Happy 1st birthday,” she wrote.

This time last year, Stormi’s very existence was still a jealously guarded secret. Kylie Jenner revealed her pregnancy and Stormi’s birth all at once on Super Bowl Sunday, and many expect that this year will include some big news from her as well. Fans theorize that Travis Scott may propose to Jenner during his halftime performance on Sunday afternoon.

Until then, it’s still a mystery.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtkardashian