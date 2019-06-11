Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What Goes Into Her ‘Natural Beauty’ With New Photo

It takes a village to keep up with the Kardashians and Kourtney Kardashian will be the first to tell you — or show you.

The reality star took to her Instagram to show fans just how much work goes into that “natural beauty” of hers — although, makeup or no makeup, she’s beautiful either way.

View this post on Instagram natural beauty A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 6, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

Several fans took to the comment section to share their opinions on the photo.

“One gorgeous 40 year old,” one fan wrote.

Someone else posted with a jokingly, sarcastic undertone, “Just a little clear mascara and chapstick.”

Others took the photo a little more serious writing, “I don’t know what you think natural beauty means. But to me natural beauty means NO MAKEUP KOURTNEY.”

Another onlooker said, “Literally having your makeup done tho lol.”

It’s probably safe to say Kardashian was joking as the photo shows her team of makeup artist and hair stylist dolling her up for the day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been making headlines lately after the most recent episode of Season 16 finally showed behind the scene moments to the famous picture of her, her ex Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie.

All three were on a family vacation to Mexico when Disick shared a photo to his Instagram showing his current lady and ex on either side of him lounging next to a pool. Fans raised concern and so did her family according to the episode.

View this post on Instagram What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 23, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Her mom, Kris Jenner, voiced her concern about the complications that could arise if all three are hanging out all the time. She also wondered why Kardashian was wanting to keep so close to her ex and his girlfriend.

Kardashian recently came out to address their very modern relationship saying she’s “most proud of” where she and Disick are right now.

“I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” she mentions.

“I feel like I show a message too,” the mom of three continued about setting a positive example. “Like, parents can get along and work together. We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people.”

“I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice too,” she added.