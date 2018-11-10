Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Closer Look at Victoria’s Secret Costume

Kourtney Kardashian shared another look at her wearing a Victoria’s Secret costume, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner was in New York for the real Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kardashian, 39, showed off a new photo of herself wearing an intricate Victoria’s Secret costume, complete with the angel wings. The outfit was different from the one she wore on Halloween.

“Can’t wait for tonight,” she wrote.

Kardashian and her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian Kentdall Jenner and Kylie Jenner celebrated Halloween by wearing authentic barely-there Victoria’s Secret lingerie.

“I opened the show. Thank you [Victoria’s Secret] for making me the first ever 5’1″ angel,” Kardashian joked in one Instagram post from Halloween.

Kim’s outfit was even skimpier than her older sister’s. She just wore a white G-string thong, matching triangle bra and heavy angel wings.

“Thank you Victoria’s Secret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the night! [And] Kendall got good practice lol,” Kim wrote on Twitter.

The only member of the Kardashian family who really did walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Thursday night was Kendall Jenner, 23. She returned after a year off, but she made a triumphant return, wearing a plaid-patterned outfit.

“I’m excited to be back. We’re all together again,” Jenner told PEOPLE, referring to her best friends, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Jenner also said the Halloween adventure with her sisters did help her prepare for the big day.

“I did [get my practice in]. I actually didn’t even think of it like that until I got into the outfit and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this was good.’ It was so much fun,” she said.

Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015, and walked the catwalk in 2016. She skipped last year’s event in Shanghai because of a temporary non-compete contract she signed with La Perla lingerie. That deal, which was first reported on by TMZ, must have expired to allow her to walk in this year’s show.

After the show was filmed, Jenner flew to Las Vegas to accept the Icon of the Year Award at the #REVOLVEAwards.

The event happened while several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family evacuated their homes due to the California wildfires. Caitlyn Jenner said she had to evacuate her Malibu home, which was reportedly damaged. Kim’s Hidden Hills neighborhood was threatened by the fires, and Kardashian reportedly left her Calabasas home to stay at Kendall’s house. Khloé evacuated to brother Rob Kardashian’s home.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 2.