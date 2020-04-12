Kourtney Kardashian’s Response to a Fan’s Question About Baby No. 4 Raises Eyebrows

Kourtney Kardashian has her followers in a tizzy after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave an interesting response to a fans’ assumption she is expecting her fourth child. Sharing a steamy picture of herself in an orange button-up dress with an exposed belly on Instagram Friday, it wasn’t long before her followers began to dissect what they thought was a hidden meaning in the photo.

“You are pregnant,” one person commented. Chiming in, another fan responded, “Nope, wish she was.” At this point, Kardashian weighed in on the exchange herself, commenting, ‘Put the blessing out there though,” alongside the praying hands emoji. This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has expressed that kind of sentiment, responding to a fan asking if she was pregnant on a January Instagram photo, “No, I wish.”

Kardashian, who is already mom to sons Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick, has discussed freezing her eggs in the past, telling sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian on a 2018 episode of KUWTK, “What if I do [want more children] though? I don’t know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn’t you rather have the insurance sitting there?”

Kourtney has since begun to distance herself from her family’s reality show, beginning lifestyle brand Poosh and announcing in November to Entertainment Tonight that she would be filming less in order to focus more on spending time as a mother. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained at the time, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

The oldest Kardashian sister has appeared in the ongoing Season 18, where she has been feuding violently at times with Kim, but claimed last month on Twitter that she had quit the show altogether, although she didn’t expound on the details of her possible exit from the show and if it would come after this season or midway through.