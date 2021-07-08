Kourtney Kardashian Proudly Shows off Cellulite in New Bikini Photo

✖

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her stunner body in a recent photo shared to Instagram. However, what made the photo that much better was what caught everyone's attention: her cellulite. While the Kardashian family has been heavily criticized for photoshopping several of their photos, her sister Khloé Kardashian even deleting a recent photo, fans were relieved to see the mom-of-three keep it real.

"Talk about an instant butt lift," the caption on her Poosh Instagram account captioned the photo before adding that fans could get some advice from the 42-year-old's trainer. Fans immediately flooded the comment section with one writing, "OK finally an unedited Kardashian," while someone else said, "It's so good to see celebs with cellulite." Another onlooker commented, "Unedited, omg I love her." Fans really seem to like seeing her show off what every woman deals with, without shame.

In case you're curious on what has helped Kardashian get a nice, round butt, her Pilates instructor, Jesse O'Hara, has shared some tips with fans. "As you know, Pilates has become one of Kourt's favorite workouts over quarantine," a Poosh blog post reads. "She does a session every day outside at her home (some days she'll even do two sessions). The exercise is great for toning, stretching, flexibility and sculpting a nice and round rear."

Khloé on the other hand was caught in a scandal after an unedited photo of her appeared and then disappeared from social media almost as fast as the blink of an eye. "The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer of Kim's KKW Brands, said in a statement at the time according to Us Weekly. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

Over the years, each sister between the Kardashian and Jenner family has been accused of photoshopping at one point in time or the other. Khloé has taken a lot of heat from onlookers over recent years being accused of having photos looking different almost each time she posts. Following the end of their series, she opened up about how she felt secure going into the show, but after a few seasons is when she started to have second thoughts about her looks.