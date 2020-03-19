Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bible Verse Claiming God Will Punish the World With an ‘Epidemic’

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be saying the coronavirus pandemic is the result of humanity’s “evil” actions after first sharing a reported prediction from late psychic Sylvia Browne seemingly corresponding with the recent COVID-19 outbreak with her family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a post with an excerpt from the Bible, 2 Corinthians 7:13-14 on her Instagram Story Wednesday, with words “Pay attention children” written above it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The passage reads, “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

Previously, sister Kim Kardashian shared an excerpt from who she thought was Browne, but was actually author, Dean Koontz, and revealed her sister, Kardashian had sent the family’s group chat, which she implied predicted the appearance of the coronavirus.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments,” the excerpt reads. “Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.”

The Kardashian sisters have been keeping close while self-isolating amid the outbreak, with Kim sharing a photo of herself and sister Kendall Wednesday alongside a PSA about social distancing.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” she wrote. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

Kardashian commented, “I miss you!!!!!!!!!!!!” while little sister Khloé Kardashian left numerous heart emojis under her comment.

As of Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted 7,038 cases of the coronavirus (6,493 of which are under investigation) and 97 deaths.

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images