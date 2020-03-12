Kim Kardashian Shares Excerpt From 1981 Novel Seemingly Predicting Coronavirus

As people all over the world are trying to take all precautions against the coronavirus since it's deadly outbreak, Kim Kardashian is now stepping up to the forefront in revealing a 1981 novel that could have predicted the coronavirus. Kardashian took to Twitter to share the quick excerpt of the Dean Koontz horror novel, The Eyes of Darkness, and it reads: "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted, "Kourtney just sent this on our group chat."

While she didn't actually post their group chat to her social media platforms, she did share a picture that was captioned it was by the late psychic Sylvia Browne, although the actual piece was by Koontz. The book also specifically mentions a bio-weapon called "Wuhan-400" and the coronavirus originated from the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

While everyone seems to be finding new ways to greet people when out in crowds or in smaller settings due to the coronavirus, Kardashian is letting her fans in on a new way she's saying "hi" without a handshake. A lot of people have been staying away from handshaking and instead bumping elbows, but in Kardashians household, they're bumping feet.

"You should not do elbows, because you cough into your elbow, so no more elbows, or just do a little bow," the 39-year-old mentioned in her clip.

In her video, she introduced her viewers to the doctor she had inside her Calabasas, California home where they demonstrated bumping feet. She also showed a gift of makeup that her sister, Khloé Kardashian, brought over to her house but she didn't hesitate to wipe it down with Clorox wipes.

"I saw her cough and I'm not down for that," she explained.

Due to the coronavirus, several events, concerts, sporting games and more have been either cancelled or postponed. South by Southwest was forced to cancel their event, while Coachella and Stagecoach have postponed theirs to later dates in October. Madonna has cancelled the tail end of her concert tour, and Old Dominion has opted out of their trip to Europe as they were set to perform for thousands of fans. The NBA has suspended their season while other various sports organizations are looking to do the same.