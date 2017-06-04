Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Photo Album Of Her Sisters

As if starring in a reality show based on their lives wasn’t proof enough, the Kardashian family regularly goes on trips together to all sorts of locations, with the sisters most recently traveling to Palm Springs together. Kourtney took to Instagram to share the news with her followers that you could see even more photos from the trip if you checked out her app. You can see some of the photos if you head to the Daily Mail.

palm springs travel diary. on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Even if you don’t have the app, Kourtney shared a few of the snaps from her sisterly road trip on Instagram, showing off some of the locales and outfits that she sported.

One photo showed Kourtney wearing a retro-looking ruffled top that exposed her shoulder, fitting in perfectly with the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air which the sisters drove to get to the southern Calfornia vacation city.

Another photo showed a sillier side of Kourtney, wagging her finger directly at the camera.

The sisters stopped for some burgers at popular fast food chain In-N-Out, Kourtney revealed in the app, while pointing out, “I always eat super healthy, but when I’m on vacation, I like to indulge a little and cheat so I got a burger.”

Another photo showed the 38-year-old lounging on a couch with sister Kim, spending time in a house with a vintage interior design look.

She explained on her app, “The property has a croquet field, tennis courts and a gorgeous pool with old-school striped umbrellas and shaded cabanas.”

Another stop the sisters made on their trek out to Palm Springs was the Cabazon Dinosaurs, which are giant sculptures in the middle of the desert.

“It has over 50 life-size dinosaurs and one gigantic T. rex you can climb and look out through the mouth, LOL!,” Kourtney described.

The sisters also made time for some shopping, paying a visit to The Shops At Thirteen Forty Five which Kourtney describes, “They have everything from estate jewelry to vintage clothing to Moroccan rugs—amazing one-stop-shopping!”

