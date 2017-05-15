Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Fans With ‘Mother Nature’ Fully Nude Instagram Pic

Kourtney Kardashian flashed lots of flesh in a completely naked snap on Instagram for Mother's Day. The picture was an outtake from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's nude photoshoot earlier this year, but the latest shot might be the most revealing one she's shared on social media to date.

mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

The black-haired beauty shared the photo with the caption: "mother nature."

The pic shows the 38-year-old completely nude while sitting on a rock in a tropical setting. With her back turned towards the camera, Kourtney's curvy body is on full display as she strategically positioned herself to protect her modesty.

The snap received a mixed reaction from Kourtney's fans. While her followers showered the post with more than 1.2 million likes, there was a fair share of comments from Instagram users that felt the nude pic was inappropriate.

"You don't need to post naked to prove [to] the world or yourself that you have physical beauty @kourtneykardash. Just wondering if you would want your girls to do this and put it out there for the whole world to see," one user wrote.

"Sorry but I think a mother should not show her private parts especially publicly," another comment read.

Kourtney Kardashian is the mother to three children: 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign. The father of her children, Scott Disick, is still in the picture with the famous Kardashian family even though he and Kourtney are no longer romantically involved.

Scott Disick has spoken out about how he wishes that he was still in a relationship with Kourtney. During the Kardashian clan's vacation to Costa Rica earlier this year, Scott Disick spoke out about how much he misses Kourtney.

"I'm doing everything I can to not think about her," Disick said. "Every night you get to go to sleep with our kids but I have to go to sleep alone, sad and miserable."

When Kourtney Kardashian posts photos like the one above on social media, it's fair to say that it doesn't make it any easier for Scott Disick to get over her.

While Disick is still seemingly hung up on Kourtney, she has recently moved on with a 23-year-old model and former boxer named Younes Bendjima. A source recently dished on their relationship to E! News.

"Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. It's been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and have fun," an insider told the outlet.

[H/T Instagram: Kourtney Kardashian]