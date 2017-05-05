Kourtney Kardashian Has a New Man in Her Life and Scott Disick Isn’t Happy

Kourtney Kardashian is getting hot and heavy with a new man.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted out with former boxer Younes Bendjima and E! News has confirmed the pair have definitely been seeing each other.

“Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. It’s been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and have fun,” an insider told the outlet.

The couple met during Paris Fashion week in October and Bendjima was even with Kourtney the night of sister Kim Kardashian’s robbery.

“He was really helpful and supportive during that time,” the source said, adding they’ve been seeing each other since then.

“Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids,” the source said. “They had lunch on Wednesday at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art.”

“They were holding hands and seemed cozy,” a second source said.

One person who’s less than thrilled about this new hookup? Scott Disick.

“Scott doesn’t like Kourtney dating Younes at all. He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes,” the source said.

“Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” the insider explained. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

Disick is also dating, though not anyone specific.

Disick and Kardashian were together for nine years before they split in July of 2015. They have three children together and remain close as they parent them.

