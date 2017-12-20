See How Kourtney Kardashian Nails Elf on the Shelf

Kourtney Kardashian’s Elf on the Shelf game is strong.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has always gone all out with Christmas decorations, and it’s no different when it comes to the popular Elf on the Shelf.

This year, she shared one of her elvish set-ups, in which one big elf and several smaller elves hang out in a decked-out dollhouse with fans on social media.

The E! reality celebrity has gone all out in the past as well, delighting her three kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, in the process.

In 2016, she and sister Kylie Jenner, who may soon have a kid of her own with which to enjoy the Christmas tradition, had an “Elf Off.”

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:04pm PST

The competition started with Jenners’ elf rappelling down a mirror and ended with Kardashian’s pulling a Mission Impossible to grab some marshmallows in the kitchen.

Kardashian’s elf has even left messages for her son Mason, she revealed on Instagram in 2016.

“Mason, don’t worry,” the elf began its letter. “I didn’t lose my magic. You’re my best friend, but I need a favor. Please be patient and kind. Santa has something special for you. I know you’re such a good boy. Love your friend, Lightning Strike.”

