Kourtney Kardashian Posts One Of Her Most Revealing Bikini Photos Yet

Kourtney Kardashian was literally golden and showed off her new vibrant skin tone in a bikini snap on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media showing off her smoking hot bod while dressed in a golden bikini and white dad’s baseball hat that read, “F**ked Up Friends Club.”

In the pic Kourtney laid on her stomach and looked away from the camera giving the photographer a good look at her golden booty.

Kourtney knows how well her skin looks as she captioned the pic, “golden.”

Check out the golden Kourtney below:

golden A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 30, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The incredibly fit and hot mom-of-two has been catching a lot of sun with her new rumored beau, Younes Bendjima.

The pair were spotted in Cannes coupled up and then seen relaxing on a boat cuddling together. Kourtney took a few pics of herself with her 24-year-old boytoy.

In one pic, Kourt wore a red bathing suit with a white Balenciaga baseball cap and sunglasses, while Younes sported yellow swim trunks. She kept the caption simple, writing, “debriefing.”

debriefing A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

