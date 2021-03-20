Kourtney Kardashian Makes Sultry Statement With NSFW T-Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are fully embracing their new romance, and the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians wants to make that explicit to anyone paying attention. The couple stepped out for a date night on Friday, March 19, to the celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, CA, and the Poosh founder made her sexual feelings about Barker very clear in an NSFW tee.

Kardashian and Barker went public with their romance with a Valentine's Day Instagram post of their hands, and since then they've both been hyping each other up on social media. Barker also shared a flirty love note that from Kardashian on his Instagram stories, which read "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely." The couple were friends and neighbors for a long time, with Barker even making the occasional appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years. However, after spending lots of time at home during the pandemic, the platonic made a shift into the romantic. According to friends, Kardashian did not see it coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "very happy" and wanted to go public with the relationship "because it's something positive." The insider explained that "she was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic. She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis."

In January, an insider told PEOPLE that the two had been dating since the end of 2020. "Travis has liked her for a while," the source explained. "He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

"Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast. No one is surprised by their relationship," a source told Us Weekly "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been." Still, if Kardashian's sartorial choices are any indication of their relationship's speed, things are moving full speed ahead.