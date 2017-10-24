Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Reporter Baffled With Pregnancy Joke

Kourtney Kardashian foiled baby rumors by telling a reporter that she’s expecting her fourth child.

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Kourtney Kardashian told a baffled reporter “I’m pregnant!” The statement was quickly retracted, though, with the reporter noting that “she reassures me she’s joking after an uncomfortably long pause.”

According to the Daily Mail, the statement comes after pregnancy rumors have been flying in the Kardashian family, with multiple magazines speculating a pregnancy between Kourtney and her toyboy lover Younes Bendjima, who have reportedly been dating for 10 months. Amidst these rumors, Bendjima recently took to Instagram to post a cryptic story. “Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself,” it read. It was accompanied by a poll asking fans “Hell yeah” or “No I don’t.”

Kourtney, 38, is already a mom to three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Meanwhile, three other Kardashian siblings are expectant moms-to-be. Khloe Kardashian, 33, and little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, are expecting their first children with boyfriends Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and rapper Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian, 37, is also expecting her third child via surrogacy, with recent speculations that she may actually be expecting twins.