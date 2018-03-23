Lamar Odom and Kardashians Sisters All End up Under the Same Roof Accidentally

Lamar Odom ended up under the same roof as a few of his ex-sisters-in-law Thursday night after Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrived at a Beverly Hills restaurant shortly before Odom left.

Kardashian and Kendall Jenner arrived Thursday night at Mr. Chow, with Kylie Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods showing up next, around 8:30 p.m., TMZ reports. Not long after, Odom — Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband — exited the restaurant around 8:45. It’s unclear if the unlikely group crossed paths inside the eatery.

Khloé Kardashian and Odom tied the knot on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September 2009, but the marriage fell apart amid his cheating scandal and drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, and in October 2015, Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Kardashian rushed to his side at the hospital, where he spent four days in a coma near death, calling off their divorce proceedings temporarily. Odom attended rehab after the incident, and the two finalized their split in December 2016.

Later, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott arrived, with the entire gang leaving an hour later.

Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram photo from the event, calling it a “little dinner party.”

In the mirror selfie, Kardashian poses on a set of steps with Kendall, Kylie and Woods.

In video footage of the KarJenner clan entering and exiting the restaurant, Kylie looked svelte just six months after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster into the world.

The 20-year-old has been facing backlash for wearing a waist-trainer to get back into pre-baby shape. After promoting a $218 trainer from Waist Gang Society, an OBGYN told Us Weekly that waist-trainers are simply the harmful modern versions of a corset.

“A waist trainer is a very tight garment that can be clinched tighter and tighter to pull in the floating rib and anatomically compress,” Dr. Cynthia Robbins, a Texas-based OGBYN, said. “This is worn higher, does not stabilize the pelvis and I feel puts harmful compression to the abdomen. It has a temporary result that is no different than anything too tight around skin.”

For women looking to tone down and get back their pre-baby body, Dr. Robbins suggests a safer alternative, such as Belly Bandit wraps.

“After the delivery of a baby, the body has had ligaments and cartilage softened by a hormone named Relaxin. This hormone has been produced at the end of pregnancy to allow for structure shifting as the baby moves through the birth canal,” she said. “I advise patients to wear a support wrap or belly wrap postpartum to stabilize the patient’s pelvis so that it is held in place and no longer shifts. This allows for early resumption of exercise and for earlier return to normal function and pre-pregnancy shape. This is a healthy way to quicken recovery.”

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian to wear a waist-trainer; pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian has also been vocal about her love of the products, saying she even wears them while at the gym to boost her workout.

“This band makes me sweat more in our tummy area so it gives me that extra boost when I’m feeling a little bloated. I love how my posture in the gym is even better due to wearing it,” she captioned a photo of herself sporting a waist trainer in 2015.

One fan weighed in on Kylie’s product promotion on Instagram.

“This is so disgusting,” one said. “How can you consciously encourage girls to use or buy a product like this… should you maybe perhaps to love the body they were born with and to nurture and care for it?”