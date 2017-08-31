Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Her and Kendall Jenner’s Derrières in Swimsuit Photo

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian has shared a photo that reveals a shot of her and little sis Kendall Jenner from behind showing off their collective derrières.

In the photo, Kardashian and Jenner can be seen from behind while leaning over what appears to be the couch area of a yacht.

Kardashian is donning a shiny red swimsuit, and Jenner is sporting a leopard print one-piece.

In a recent turn of events for Jenner, it was revealed earlier this month that a judge has granted her request for a restraining order against a man who had been writing her bizarre love letters.

Jenner’s lawyer Shawn Holley was present in court and submitted a letter from Kendall’s security team that advised in favor of a restraining order against Thomas Hummel.

Kendall herself was not present, but the judge still granted the restraining order anyway.

Hummel is required to stay 100 yards away and is strictly forbidden from contacting her in any way. Additionally, he isn’t allowed to own any guns.

Last month, Kendall and her sister Kylie were called out for using Tupac’s likeness on a t-shirt without permission, and they’re even being sued by the photographer of the image.

Michael Miller, who has photographed stars like Eazy-E, Angelina Jolie, and Jack Nicholson, says the Jenner sisters used a photo he snapped of Tupac on their t-shirts without his approval. Miller is sticking to his word to sue for a cut of the profits made off of the shirts with his photo on them.