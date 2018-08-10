Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly in a ‘Good Place’ After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian is taking her latest breakup with Younes Bendjima in stride.

After news of their split broke earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been out and about looking chic, which a source told E! News Thursday was in part due to the breakup’s inevitability.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself,” the source said. “They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart.”

Kardashian’s unaffected facade didn’t waiver even when Bendjima was photographed in steamy photos with model Jordan Ozuna while in Mexico.

“Of course the photos were upsetting and embarrassing to Kourtney,” the source said, “But she’s in a good place right now and ready to move on. She was upset for a moment and then got over it.”

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, and spent a close to two years cuddling up on lavish vacations.

But Kardashian isn’t letting her split keep her down.

“Kourtney has already told friends she’s ready to get back in the dating game and have fun with her friends,” the source said. “Everyone in the family has been really supportive and has been making sure she’s entertained and busy.”

Bendjima, for his part, has been defensive of his relationship status since the photographs of him and Ozuna made headlines.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am, where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Ozuna, meanwhile, denied any kind of romantic relationship with the 25-year-old model to E! News this week.

“Younes and I are not involved romantically at all,” Ozuna said. “We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friends birthday party with 13 other people. It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren’t romantically involved in any way, shape or form.”

And while there may have been hope for the couple to reconcile, once those photos surfaced, it was game over, the source claimed.

“Kourtney doesn’t plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It’s upsetting to her,” the insider said. Even though it had been rocky for awhile, “there was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian