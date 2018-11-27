Kourtney Kardashian Criticized by Mommy Shamers for Son Reign’s Hairstyle

Mommy shamers are coming for Kourtney Kardashian once more.

The reality star has come under criticism for not cutting her son Reign’s hair. The 39-year-old was flooded with comments on Sunday after she posted a photo with her youngest son, who is 3.

In the photo, Kardashian is lounging on a chair in a bikini, doing some Christmas shopping on her laptop as Reign stands nearby, clad in a swimsuit.

“Christmas shopping,” Kardashian wrote alongside the image. It comes as little surprise that some of the comments left on the photo shamed Kardashian over her son’s long hair.

“Cut that poor child’s hair,” one user wrote.

“Cut his hair. So rediculous (sic). And don’t state that he wants it that long. Dear god, he is a child, he does not know any better. You did the same with Mason. What is your point?” another commenter asked.

Others seemed to be frustrated that they couldn’t tell Reign apart from his older sister, 6-year-old Penelope. Other criticisms included Reign being towel-less and appearing to be cold, as well as Kardashian shopping while she supposedly should have been paying more attention to her son.

Despite the detractors, several fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet came to her defense.

“Comments regarding innocent children are so unnecessary,” an Instagram user said. “He’s a little boy for goodness sake…long hair, short hair, no hair…does it really matter?”

“All these people out here tryna say they confuse Reign for a girl simply cos (sic) he has long hair,” one fan wrote. “Oh yeah, I mistake Harry Styles and Jared Leto for women all the time smdh get a life! He looks fabulous, the same as the rest of the family.”

“Stop shaming this amazing mom! And for the rest of the judgmental a—, this is not your son to say to cut his hair or you can’t tell him or [Penelope] apart; it’s NOT your child! People said the same to me about my sons long hair, he loved it, I loved it, that’s all that matters!” a support chimed in.

Kardashian likely let the criticism roll off her back — this is hardly the first time she’s come under fire for her parenting choices, and it surely won’t be the last.