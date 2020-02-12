Kourtney Kardashian Claims Sister Khloe ‘Ditched’ Her at Oscars Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian got all glammed up to hit the Oscars after parties on Sunday night, but according to Kardashian, Khloé ditched her in the middle of a star-studded bash. On Monday, Kardashian shared an Instagram post of herself and Khloé posing together ahead of the party, Kardashian wearing a sparkling silver chain-link halter dress and Khloé in a white off-the-shoulder gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 11, 2020 at 2:59pm PST

“Date night, even though she ditched me half way through,” the Poosh founder wrote.

“Still not feeling you,” Khloé wrote in her sister’s comments along with the excellent burn, “Gluten fraud!”

“[Khloe] why u so obsessed with me ?” Kardashian teased back.

On Sunday, Khloé tweeted that Kardashian had “ruined” her and sister Kylie Jenner‘s night.

“Ugh why did [Kylie Jenner] and I allow [Kourtney] to ruin our night last night ? Ugh,” she wrote, adding in a second tweet, “Oh [Kourtney]!!!!!!”

Jenner, meanwhile, has stayed fairly silent about her sisters’ night out on Sunday, though she did post a few videos of the trio in a car together along with Travis Scott in which Khloé poses with a doll from the children’s movie Trolls, Kardashian eats a pack of Hawaiian sweet rolls and Scott rolls a blunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 10, 2020 at 6:19am PST

The group, along with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, had attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s party after Kim, West and Jenner made appearance at the annual Vanity Fair afterparty.

“Everyone said hello to Beyonce and seemed very excited to see her and be together,” an source told E! News. “Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and were dancing to the music. They all seemed like they were having a blast.”

“Travis Scott met Kylie inside the party and they were together the entire night,” the source continued. “It seemed like Travis is on good terms with the family as Kourtney and Khloe were talking with him for several moments. He had drinks with Kourtney and Kylie and were all taking photos of each other.”

The insider added that Kardashian, Khloé, Jenner and Scott left the party together at around 3 a.m., which was likely the point Jenner began filming the group in the car.

