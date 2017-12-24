Kourtney Kardashian’s New Boyfriend and Scott Disick Both Invited to Kris Jenner’s Christmas Party

This is just asking for trouble.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and new boyfriend Younes Bendjima have both reportedly been invited to Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner‘s annual all-out Christmas Eve gala, according to TMZ.

The publication is reporting that Jenner left the guest list up to her daughters this year, and that even though Disick remains close with the KarJenners, having both him and Bendjima in the same location could make for some uncomfortable moments.

Kardashian and Disick have had a complicated co-parenting relationship since they split in 2015, much of which has been documented on the E! reality show.

Even though Disick, 34, has moved on from Kardashian with 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie, footage from this season indicates he might not totally be over his ex, with whom he shares children Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

When he found out that the 38-year-old was heading to the Cannes Film Festival with the 24-year-old model, Disick sent a series of abusive and confusing text messages in an October episode.

“Your little friend is going to get beat up every single day when you’re there,” Scott said in a message Kourtney reads aloud. “Enjoy yourself walking around. You better watch your back.”

He then tells Kourtney she is “the love of [his] life.”

Later, when confronted about his behavior, Disick admits he was “part joking, part serious” when he sent those messages to his ex.

“There’s a lot of anger, like it’s really real, us not being together,” he said, adding, “I let it get way too out of hand.”

It’s not clear if Richie has received a Kardashian invite.

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian