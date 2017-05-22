Kourtney Kardashian Piles On The PDA With New Boy Toy At Cannes Film Festival

Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, Algerian model Younes Bendjima, are packing on the PDA while in France at the Cannes Film Festival.

The lovebirds were photographed getting cuddly while hanging at the French Riviera’s exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, according to Entertainment Tonight. The image shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star leaning up against a railing with Bendjima right behind her with his arms wrapped around Kourtney’s waist. She was pictured wearing chic sunglasses with a navy blue top while her boyfriend went casual in a plain white tee.

The couple has been linked since December of 2016 after having first met at Paris Fashion week in October. However, Kourtney and Younes rarely make public appearances together. Earlier this month, they were spotted in Los Angeles out on the town.

“Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. It’s been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and have fun,” an insider said while speaking to E! News.

The source continued by saying: “Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids. They had lunch on Wednesday at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art.”

On Sunday, the 38-year-old mother of three took to Instagram to share a picture on Instagram from the Cannes while hanging with her publicist, Simon Huck. The photo shows Kourtney flaunting her figure in a pink and gold sequined minidress. She paired the shimmering outfit with a matching clutch and pink stilettos.

Kourtney captioned the snap: “we cannes do no wrong.”

we cannes do no wrong A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

While Kourtney may be finding happiness with her new man, one person who isn’t as fond of the relationship is her ex, Scott Disick.

“Scott doesn’t like Kourtney dating Younes at all. He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes,” the source said.

“Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” the insider said. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

