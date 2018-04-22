Kourtney Kardashian Went to Disneyland for Her 39th Birthday (and More)

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday in style, with several days of parties and treats culminating in a family trip to Disneyland.

Kardashian’s birthday was on Wednesday, April 18, but she began celebrating a little early on Tuesday while she was with her sister, Khloe, in Cleveland. She posted a photo of an elegant cake covered in flowers and berries, which her younger sister apparently bought her her.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow! Thank you @khloekardashian,” she wrote over the picture on her Instagram Story.

She kept her fans updated on the festivities as she woke up on her birthday surrounded by more flowers and a cluster of balloons which read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM.” She spent the day with her three children — 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign. The kids made their own ice cream cake for the reality star, adding raspberries, chocolate drizzle and a candle to the top.

“My kids made this for me,” she wrote over the heartwarming video. She took them out for a high-class lunch in Malibu as well.

That night, Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, spent a romantic evening alone in an Airstream trailer apparently renovated with a semi-permanent patio. She posted several photos of the picturesque scene, complete with an immaculate sunset and a cozy sleeping quarters.

Kardashian was back in L.A. on Thursday, where she had a small party at home with Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kris Jenner. It was Kim who documented the party on her Instagram Story, including the KarJenner matriarch’s toast to the birthday girl.

“You taught me how to be a mom,” said Kris. “You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom is all about, and you were the first. You were there first. I love you more than I could ever say. I love you more than life itself — you don’t even understand how much I love and adore and appreciate you,” she continued. “You were the biggest blessing in life and I thank you. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!”

Saturday was the culmination of the fun, apparently, as Kardashian went to Disneyland with Bendjima, Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Mason and Penelope.

Photos of the happy family were captured by TMZ, and Kardashian posted a few short clips on her Instagram Story as well.

The family has kept conspicuously quiet about Khloe, who remains in Cleveland amidst her boyfriend’s cheating scandal. However, insiders say the 33-year-old Kardashian sister will return to L.A. as soon as she and her newborn daughter, True Thompson, have medical clearance to fly.