Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky in New Bikini Video

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her beach body in a tiny bikini in her latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday to upload a clip that shows her running into the water wearing a daring two-piece.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

In the clip, the mother of three can be seen rocking a dark swimsuit that comes with a thong bottom. Kardashian took off at a high-speed jog from the beach towards the deep blue ocean water. The camera captures Kardashian’s long locks swaying in the wind as the sun shines down on her tanned figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kourtney Kardashian Bashes Scott Disick in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

The 38-year-old has spoken out about how she has several key exercises that she does to keep her booty toned.

“Ahead of bikini season, I have a handful of exercises I swear by to keep my glutes toned,” she posted on her app and website back in May. “The best part? If you have a few key pieces of gear, you can do all of these moves at home.”

Kardashian tries to eliminate gluten, dairy, sugar and red meat from her diet. The goal is to keep her body in a state of ketosis, which is “when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy,” she said.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult,” she said. “I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there’s a special occasion.”

Earlier in the day, Kardashian shared another beach pic with her younger sister, Kim Kardashian. The two were photographed walking in the sand wearing similar swimsuits.