Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis’ Wife Deven Davis Dies at 39

The wife of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Deven Davis, has died at the age of 39 after disappearing from a recovery facility.

TMZ reports that Deven had been living in a sober home, but went missing. It was later reported she had passed away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cause of death is currently unknown, but her death comes on the same day that Davis filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her due to drug abuse issues.

In 2016, Davis filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The new court documents allegedly reveal that he was concerned about Deven’s drug use habits in relation to their children. He claims that she has been to rehab a number of times and “is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco.”

He also claims that she had a boyfriend who was a drug dealer, and that recently he dealt with an incident where he entered Deven’s home with their two children to find the man passed out on the couch.

Davis says that as he walked through the house he discovered a heroin pipe and cocaine. He says that he eventually found Deven passed out on the floor of her upstairs level.

Additionally, his allegations also reveal that Deven would go on drug binges and “routinely bring home unsavory characters, including strangers.”

“Some of these people are random fans of my music who she allows to come into the house, go into the master bedroom closet and try on my clothes,” he added.

Deven is Davis’ second wife, as he was previously married to his high school sweetheart Renee Perez. They had one son together and divorced in 2000.

He later met Deven, a former adult film star, and married her in Hawaii in 2004. The couple had two children. Pirate Howsmon Davis — who was born on March 18, 2005, — and Zeppelin Howsmon Davis — who was born on April 28, 2007.

A number of Korn fans have taken to social media to send messages of sympathy over the death of Devan, with one saying that the new is just “horrible,” and someone else saying that it is a sad situation “across the board.”

Condolences to Jonathan Davis. And his two sons…You are in the thoughts and prayers of your fans tonight. — Faith Coburn (@Irisheyes_1916) August 17, 2018

“My heart goes out to Jonathan Davis right now,” another fan tweeted. “Take it easy man.”

At this time, Jonathan does not appear to have made a statement regarding Deven’s passing.