Korn Band Members Pay Tribute After Death of Lead Singer Jonathan Davis’ Wife Deven

Korn band members have begun to pay their respects to Deven Davis following the sudden death of frontman Jonathan Davis’ wife at 39 years old after she went missing from a recovery facility.

Drummer Ray Luzier shared an image of a burning candle on Instagram, writing that the band’s thoughts were with Jonathan and his and Davis’ family.

“Our deepest prayers & most sincere condolences to Jonathan & the entire Davis family during this incredibly hard time,” Luzier wrote. “We love you dearly & are here for you & your family always. May you Rest In Peace Deven Davis 🙏🏼❤️”

Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer wrote on Instagram, “Our prayers are with the Davis family at this difficult time. Jonathan, your wife will no longer suffer all of the demons. She is now with God. May she rest in peace and may you trust that me, your band, our families are here for you and will together help you and your boys to heal. We love you so much – The Shaffer family.”

Fellow guitarist Brian “Head” Welch sent “Love, prayers for my bro, my homie Jonathan Davis and his family.”

The band’s former manager Jeff Kwatinetz added, “My thoughts and prayers go out to one of my closest friends and a truly great human who I love, Jonathan Davis, on the death of his wife from an OD. I pray for his kids and family. I knew Deven and no one deserves to struggle w addiction and die. Too often, too much!”

According to TMZ, Davis’ Friday death came on the same day that Jonathan filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against her, alleging she was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco.” The temporary restraining order prevented Davis from seeing Jonathan and their two children.

Jonathan also claimed Davis had a boyfriend who was a drug dealer and that recently he dealt with an incident where he entered Davis’ home with their two children to find the man passed out on the couch. He also reportedly found drug paraphernalia throughout the house and eventually found Davis passed out on the floor of her upstairs level.

Jonathan reportedly filed for divorce from his late wife in October 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but the couple appeared together in a Facebook Live video in December 2017.

She had reportedly been sober in a rehabilitation facility but disappeared from the sober home last Friday, Aug. 10 and hadn’t been seen in a week.

No official cause of death has been reported. A statement from Davis’ publicist said Jonathan and his family were “brokenhearted” by the news.

“The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis. We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private,” the statement read.

It concluded, “We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

Jonathan was previously married to his high school sweetheart Renee Perez, with whom he shares one son. They divorced in 2000. He met Davis, a former adult film star, and married her in Hawaii in 2004.