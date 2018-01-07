‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington’s Drunken Outburst Caught on Camera

Kit Harington had a bit too much fun at a New York City bar on Friday night and had to be forcibly removed.

TMZ obtained video of the Game of Thrones actor heavily intoxicated at Barfly, located in Manhattan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video shows Harington stumbling around the bar, being held up by friends. He also appears to get into an argument with a fellow patron and has to be held back.

A witness to the scene told the outlet that he started banging on the pool table, grabbing pool cues and getting in confrontations with others in the bar.

He was then asked to leave, to which he complied. However, as shown in the video, Harington returns to the establishment, argues with the bouncer and is forcibly removed.

Neither Harington nor Barfly have commented on the video or the actor’s actions that night.

Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones, which is set to air in 2019.

Photo Credit: HBO / Helen Sloan