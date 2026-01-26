KISS Icon Officiates Anthrax Rocker’s Wedding Ceremony

Two popular rockstars had some serious celebrity firepower at their wedding.

Charlie Benante, the 62-year-old drummer of Anthrax, and Carla Harvey, the 49-year-old vocalist for The Violent Hour, were married at The Secret Garden in Las Vegas last October. What we didn’t know is that KISS frontman and rock and roll legend Gene Simmons officiated their wedding.

Simmons participated in the wedding just five days after he was involved in a scary car crash where he fainted behind the wheel.

According to PEOPLE, over 200 people attended the wedding, featuring big names from classic rock bands like Mötley Crüe, KISS, Pantera, Nickelback, Dream Theater and Chris Jericho.

Benante told the magazine that the wedding was themed to be like “an elegant Russ Meyer movie with a rock and roll twist.” (For those unaware, the joke is that Russ Meyer is well-known for his campy sexploitation films from the 1960s.)

The couple had various showgirls and an Elvis impersonator on hand to go along with their skimpy rock & roll theme.

“Everyone would have fun in Vegas,” Benante says. “Elvis loved Vegas and what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. There were Rat Pack parties at the venue in the 1960s.”

Later in the evening, guests were treated to Elvis Presley’s famous peanut butter and banana sandwiches for dessert.