KISS’ Gene Simmons Taken to Hospital After Car Crash

Rock legend Gene Simmons was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash.

A TMZ report said the KISS bassist lost consciousness while cruising down Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway and then crashed his SUV, a Lincoln Navigator, into a parked car.

He told sheriff’s deputies at the scene that he had fainted behind the wheel. His wife, Shannon, also told TMZ that her husband passed out on the highway. His vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and slid across several lanes before he hit another car.

He was hospitalized, but quickly discharged and is now at home recovering. No one was harmed in the accident, including Simmons.

His wife told TMZ that the rocker hates to drink water but was recently put on a new medication that made him dehydrated, which is what caused the accident.

Earlier this year, all four original members of the band were given Kennedy Center honors by Donald Trump.

Simmons was “deeply honored” to receive the award, calling KISS “the embodiment of the American dream,” while bandmate Paul Stanley said “From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band.”