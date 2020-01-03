KISS Star Gene Simmons Reveals He Puts Ice Cubes in His Cereal in New Pics, Social Media Has Words

Rock and roll legend Gene Simmons has some unconventional habits when it comes to breakfast. The KISS bassist posted a pair of photos to Twitter that showed him sitting down for a bowl of cereal medley, mixing Frosted Mini-Wheats with Oreo O’s. However, instead of just milk, Simmons revealed that he also throws in a couple of ice cubes as well.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

Since Simmons asked, Twitter users were more than happy to fire back their responses. Although most of them were genuinely shocked about the rocker’s dietary choices.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You have ruined 2020,” wrote one user, while another pointed out that they “make our milk cold by putting it in a fridge.” A third weighed in, joking that they “thought the Satanic thing was just an act, until now.” In the end, it was Simmons’ son, Nick, who had the best response. “30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.”

Simmons appears to have bounced back from the surgery he had to remove his kidney stones back in October. While the procedure went off without incident, it did mean that KISS was forced to postpone a September concert in Salt Lake City which he apologized for on Twitter.

Back in 2009, Simmons had another run-in with kidney stones, and even put the one he had removed put up for sale on eBay. It sold for $15,000 and he donated the money to charity.

KISS is currently in the middle of the End of the Road World Tour, which kicked off on January 31, 2019 and is expected to end on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

In April of 2018, Simmons wasn’t quite as forthcoming about the reunion tour, but was rather straightforward about the state of the music industry and the challenging landscape that up-and-coming artists face.

“I blame legislation, the lawmakers for allowing that to happen, and the fans, I blame them for not supporting new music,” Simmons explained at the time. “It doesn’t affect me; we have millions of fans and do very well. But new artists don’t have a chance. They think they’ll just get on American Idol and The Voice and that’s all you’ll need. All of a sudden you’ll have a career. It’s not that simple.”