Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing

Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida.

Prior to her death, the Cheers actress had been diagnosed with colon cancer and was receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. She kept the cancer battle private from the public. Her adult children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson, announced her death via her Instagram account the same day she passed.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the December 5 social media statement read. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"Our mouther's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," they said.

Alley's ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, also shared a tribute to her. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the Baywatch actor wrote on Instagram. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."

Alley's Look Who's Talking co-star and friend, John Travolta, also paid an emotional tribute to the actress. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote at the time. Travolta ended his post by making sure that Alley knows how much she's loved, as he wrote, "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Her Cheers co-star Ted Danson wrote a poignant tribute to her, revealing that he had coincidentally just watched one of her best episodes of Cheers that same day before he learned of her death. "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it," Danson said. "Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."