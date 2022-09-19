King Charles Leads Procession to Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral

King Charles III made sure to honor his mother in a significant way as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral got underway on Sept. 19. The King, 73, was one of the royal family members to join the solemn procession, following behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey ahead of the start of her state funeral Monday morning

King Charles looked mournful as he walked behind the Queen's coffin alongside his siblings – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Walking behind the King were his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who walked beside their cousin, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. Other members of Queen Elizabeth's close circle also were included in the procession.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin reached Westminster Abbey just before 11 a.m. BST, where pallbearers lifted it off of the carriage and moved it into the historic church, filled already with more than 2,000 people looking to pay their respects from all over the world. The service was presided over by David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, after the Last Post, the bugle call of the British infantry, sounded at 11:55 a.m. ahead of a two-minute silence across the U.K.

Following the service, the coffin is set to move another almost 2 miles to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park, where it will be placed into the State Hearse and leave London. Royal family members are expected to walk behind during this time as well. The coffin is scheduled to be talked to Windsor, and the next procession is scheduled to begin after 3:06 p.m. Then, at around 3:40 p.m., King Charles and Queen Camilla will join the rest of the family for the Queen's final journey. Her coffin will come to rest after an intimate committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is expected to be attended by 800 of people who knew the Queen best, including her personal staff.

After the service, the Queen's family will return to Windsor Castle for a quiet reception, and everything is expected to wrap at about 7:30 p.m., when Queen Elizabeth is privately interred in St. George's Chapel. The Queen will be buried beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.