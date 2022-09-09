King Charles III to Address British Subjects Friday

Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, will address a grieving nation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to NBC News. After being at his mother's side as the 96-year-old longest-reigning British monarch passed away at Balmoral Thursday, and as a period of national mourning continues, Charles will return to London Friday and meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss before addressing the nation, marking his first full day of duties and his first inaugural address to the nation since ascending to the throne.

The Friday statement, which will coincide with a Royal Salute at 1 p.m. local time in London's Hyde Park, will mark Charles' second statement since his mother's passing and his subsequent ascension to the throne. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday afternoon that Her Majesty died, the newly-appointed king released a statement calling the queen's death "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he continued. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The eldest child of the late monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, Charles immediately succeeded his mother as monarch when the queen died. Charles is now referred to as His Majesty King Charles III. His wife Camilla, has become Queen alongside him, with her official title the Queen Consort. Meanwhile, Prince William has now moved to be first in line to the throne and will be known as the heir apparent. Upon his grandmother's passing, he automatically assumed three titles – Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay. His wife, Kate Middleton, assumed the titles of Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester, and Duchess of Rothesay. They will be referred to TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, with William also expected to inherit the title of Prince of Wales. The couple's oldest son, Prince George, 9, is now second in the line of succession, followed by younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Amid the queen's passing, Britain is now in a week-long period of mourning which will include a number of tributes to the late monarch, who ascended as queen in 1952. Buckingham Palace has not yet announced a date for her funeral.