Kim Zolciak Caught On Snapchat Dancing During Beach Vacation

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is letting loose on her Turks And Caicos family vacation. In a video posted on Snapchat, the mother of six showed off some twerking dance moves while wearing a tiny bikini.

The Don’t Be Tardy star was filmed sporting a black and cream snakeskin bikini as she shook her booty to an Eminem tune. She was makeup-free with her long locks tied up in a messy bun.

The wife of Kroy Biermann captioned the clip: “Morning fun with @cheftraceybloom #YupWeAreSober.”

After dancing on her own for a bit, she then broke it down with family friend, chef Tracey Bloom. The two pals danced on one another as Kim put her arms in the air and bounced to the music.

On Wednesday morning, Kim Zolciak kept the party going on social media after with a video that showed her singing karaoke with Tracey Bloom. Zolciak and Bloom were filmed wearing straw hats as Kim donned a coconut bra.

In the clip, the two pals belted out a rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s classic hit “Turn Around.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share the video.

Morning fun with @cheftraceybloom #YupWeAreSober A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Earlier this week, Kim put her bikini body on display a previous time in a series of sexy Snapchats. She sported a bright orange two-piece with sunglasses as she snapped mirror selfies. The 39-year-old also took to Instagram to explain how the beach vacation has been much-needed after the stress of her son’s hospitalization from a dog attack.

She captioned one of the snaps from her vacation: “No place I’d rather be! Happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration.”