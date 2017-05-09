Kim Zolciak Reveals First Photo Of Son’s Eye After Dog Bite, Gives Shoutouts

Kim Zolciak has revealed the first photo of her 4-year-old son Kash after he was attacked by a dog earlier this month. The youngster was hospitalized for several days after the frightening incident, and his Don’t Be Tardy star mom took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first look at his injuries.

The 38-year-old mother of six shared the snap with the caption: “Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone (sic) of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr. Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr. Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed. THANK YOU… Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood.”

In the image, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s adorable child still has some bruising around his left eye and a scratch on his mouth. Judging by the photo, Kash likely went through an extremely painful experience after which he is fortunate not to have any extensive loss in vision.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week, Kim Zolciak explained that Kash was making a speedy recovery.

“He’s doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about,” Zolciak said. “The rest we can fix.”

Even though Kash was hospitalized after a scary dog attack that landed him in the hospital, Kim said that he is still a fan of pets.

“He’s an animal lover,” she said. “I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”

