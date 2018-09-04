Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Spend Labor Day Together Despite ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Feud

A few of the Kardashian sisters spent Labor Day Weekend together, proving that a sister’s bond is stronger than the occasional vicious sister kargument.

Kourtney and Kim Kardshian celebrated the long weekend at a cookout with their younger sister Kendall Jenner a few weeks after Kourtney and Kim’s explosive argument aired on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On the episode, Kim called Kourtney the “least interesting to look at” out of all the KarJenner siblings after Kourtney refused to compromise her schedule for the family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot, which Kim was in charge of planning.

Kourtney, clearly hurt by her sister’s words, left the house where the family was filming. The two have been throwing shade at each other, both on the show and on social media, ever since.

“I taught [Kim] how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings,” Kourtney wrote on Twitter when the episode aired.

But the two appeared happy to spend time together over Labor Day Weekend, sporting bikinis, playing beer pong, sunbathing and snacking on foods like guacamole and watermelon.

Missing from the party were Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kylie was spotted in Malibu the day before on a date with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Even though two of the KarJenner sisters were not celebrating, the siblings were joined by famous friends Luke Sabbat, hairstylist Jen Atkin and Bella Hadid, whose brother Anwar was spotted hanging out with Kendall at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

“Kendall’s spending time with Anwar. She obviously likes him, but both nights they were with a group of friends. She wasn’t affectionate with Anwar,” a source told PEOPLE. The outing comes months after Jenner, 22, and Anwar, 19, were spotted making out at a CFDA Awards afterparty in June.

Romance rumors have also been swirling around Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons this summer. Earlier this month, Kendall and Simmons vacationed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for a tropical getaway with Khloe and Thompson, who have been going strong together since welcoming their 4-month-old daughter True despite cheating allegations on Thompson’s part.