Kim Kardashian West Celebrates Upcoming Baby Number 3 With Insane Shower

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are currently expecting their third child via surrogate, and the soon-to-be mom of three celebrated her upcoming arrival with a lavish baby shower on Saturday.

Of course in the middle of her shower i put @kimkardashian to work to go get her @kkwbeauty fragrances to give us a preview. 🤷🏽‍♀️Love u KKW and can’t wait for baby #3 !! 🌸🙏🏼 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

The makeup mogul shared the cherry-themed shower with fans on social media, dubbing the bash a Tea for Three party. The event was full of flowers, from roses encased in ice cubes to standalone flowers to a cherry blossom forest.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby number three,” she said on Snapchat. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest.”

Kardashian West shared that she gave guests crystals and upcoming perfumes from her beauty line, KKW Beauty, as party favors.

The event was attended by the reality personality’s famous friends and family, including sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are both reportedly expecting as well. Sister Kendall Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and friends Chrissy Teigen, Maria Menounos and hairstylist Jen Atkin were also present.

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Kardashian West and her husband are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, who will turn 2 on Dec. 5. North was also in attendance at the shower, with her mom sharing a video of the toddler’s dress on social media.

