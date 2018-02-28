Kim Kardashian’s Biggest Beauty Regret Led to One of Her Most Shocking Selfies

Kim Kardashian has taken more than a few memorable selfies over the years, but according to the reality personality, one was infinitely more painful than the others.

In a post on her blog, the mom of three shared that the one beauty treatment she regrets was a vampire facial, which uses the patients’ blood and microneedling to use the patients’ own plasma to give the skin a healthy glow.

Kardashian got the procedure done during a trip to Miami in 2013 with her friend Jonathan Cheban but explained that she had just found out that she was pregnant with daughter North before she was scheduled to receive the facial.

“Before I got the procedure, I just found out that I was pregnant, so I couldn’t use numbing cream or a pain killer and both are suggested,” Kardashian wrote. “It was really rough and painful for me. I couldn’t tell anyone about the pregnancy either, but I pulled Jonathan aside and told him.”

Still, she powered through since the procedure was being filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My show was also filming the treatment, so I felt I couldn’t chicken out,” she continued. “It was honestly the most painful thing ever!”

While it wasn’t the results that displeased her, the pain the facial caused was enough for her to eschew going back for another round.

Though Kardashian may not be a fan of the treatment, many others are, including her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“Even though it wasn’t for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin,” Kim shared. “Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too.”

Kim recently took another notable selfie when she shared a new glimpse of baby daughter Chicago, posting a photo of herself cradling the newborn on Instagram.

In the shot, both mom and daughter are sporting teddy bear-inspired facial filters, with Kim captioning the image, “Baby Chicago.”

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via gestational carrier in January. The Kardashian/Jenner family expanded soon after with the birth of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, and Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child in about a month.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian