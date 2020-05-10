Kim Kardashian Unearths Vintage Bikini Photo of Kris Jenner for Mother's Day

✖

Kim Kardashian was just like everyone else on Sunday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Kris Jenner in honor of the Mother's Day holiday.

The reality star unearthed a dated photo of Jenner sporting a bikini back in the day. "This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978," Kardashian wrote in her Instagram post. "I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!"

Kim wasn't the only Kardashian to send a heartfelt message towards her mother. Kourtney, the oldest of the three sisters, posted two throwback photos of the two. Kendall and Kylie Jenner also got in on the action and uploaded some older pictures of Jenner.

As for the present day, Jenner has seemingly been enjoying life amid the coronavirus pandemic. She joined Kylie Jenner on TikTok in early April to recreate some iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashian moments.

As for the hit E! show, the latest season some its climatic moment occur when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian came to blows. The two sisters engaged in a heated dispute that ended up seeing both women getting some blows in. Kim even shared some of the bloody scratches that came from it. As for Kourtney, she has admitted to growing tired of the series and life of filming. In that episode, the oldest sister shared her displeasure with production. “It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day,” Kourtney admitted to the camera of her anger. “They’re so critical of me. Every day I’m like…why am I choosing to be in this environment? I think I just reached the point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”