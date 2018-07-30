Kim Kardashian Twins With Khloe Kardashian in New Short Bob

Days after Khloe Kardashian debuted a short haircut, sister Kim Kardashian West showed off a matching bob. The two attended the City of Hope poker tournament Sunday with sister Kendall Jenner where Kardashian West took to her Instagram Stories to document the night.

In one of the many video clips uploaded to Kardashian West’s Instagram Story, she and Kardashian posed together in their black outfits and sunglasses showing off their new short ‘dos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Moms with bobs,” Kardashian said in the video, while Kardashian uttered an inverted echo, “Bob with moms.”

The Revenge Body host revealed two weeks ago that she wanted to shed “a few more pounds” before she chopped her hair back to short “and then I’ll cut it again.” It appears as if she achieved that weight loss goal on her post-baby body journey, as she shared a photo of the long blunt bob on Instagram last week.

While Kardashian West likes to play around with new hairstyles with wigs and extensions, it seems as if her long bob is here to stay. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton commented on how good her “cut” looked via Instagram Sunday.

But haircut compliments weren’t the only ones Kardashian West was getting Sunday. Throughout the rest of her Instagram Story, she documented her sisters gushing over her trim figure while she flaunted a tight body suit at the charity event.

At one point, Jenner jokingly told Kardashian West that she was “really concerned” about her older sister’s appearance.

“What?” Kardashian West replied with a shocked tone to her voice.

“Like, you look so skinny,” Jenner said.

“Oh my god, thank you,” the mom of three responded enthusiastically.

Kardashian chimed in, “I’ve never seen a human being look as good as you. You are a walking Facetune doll.”

The compliments poured in throughout the night, with Kardashian West documenting them on Instagram in a tongue-in-cheek fashion — although many fans found the comments “triggering” and urged her to remember that young girls follow her account before thanking someone for saying it looks like she hasn’t eaten.

“Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space,” wrote rock duo Best Coast on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 29, 2018

“Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny,” one person wrote. “Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls.”

Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny.

Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls 👏🏼 — Mikayla Jost (@Mikayla_Jo28) July 29, 2018

“Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story is very triggering yikes,” another person said.