Kim Kardashian Fans Make Same Joke About Her Tropical Photos

It was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians moment that wouldn’t die. After Kim Kardashian shared a number of photos from her recent Turks and Caicos vacation with sister Kourtney Kardashian, fans of the E! reality series couldn’t help but make the same joke about an iconic scene that happened in a similar location.

In an August 2011 episode of the show, Kim, now 37, lost one of her $75,000 diamond earrings after her then-husband, Kris Humphries, plafully tossed her into the ocean during a trip to Bora Bora.

“We’re not going to f—ing find it,” she shouted while sobbing, prompting Kourtney to respond, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Almost seven years later, the scene continues to be a cultural touchstone for fans, who kept bringing it up in response to Kim’s vacation photos.

“Let’s hope she isn’t wearing diamond earrings!” one person tweeted in response to a video of the reality star paddleboarding in Turks and Caicos. Another joked, “You still looking for that earring?”

Fans took the chance to show off their loyalty to the show as well. When a third user tweeted, “Sis that earring is gone, just let it go,” another fan shot back, “A true fan would know Kylie found the other one and later on they found the backing for them too.”

Kylie Jenner did end up saving the day during the 2011 episode.

“Kim kind of, like, threw a tantrum immediately when she found out that she lost it and I was like, ‘No. This is fine!’ I went [underwater] and it was saltwater so it kind of hurt to open my eyes, but I just opened my eyes and looked around and I saw something shining,” the 20-year-old recalled in an interview with BuzzFeed in August.

“I swam all the way down there — it was, like, 10 feet — picked it up, and it was the shining diamond!” Jenner continued. “I literally found it in two minutes. Then [Kim] was like, ‘You know, I don’t have my backing, but it’s fine. I can always get that.’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna look! So I went back down and I found the backing!”

