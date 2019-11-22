Kim Kardashian Trolled yet Again After Fans Think New Photo Reveals Sixth Toe

At this point, it’s almost safe to assume that the Kardashians will be accused of Photoshop with every photo they post, and Kim Kardashian‘s latest shot was no exception. On Twitter, the makeup mogul posted a photo of herself on the carpet at the American Influencer awards, and some fans think they can see a sixth toe.

American Influencer Awards 📷 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/D7l6Nw0Dz4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2019

For the event, Kardashian wore a red Asian-inspired dress with a slit up her right leg and a pair of red sandals with clear straps, her dark hair pulled back from her face.

“Why am I seeing 6 toes????” someone asked with a row of laughing emojis. “Wait. You really have 6 toes… ?” another tweet read. “Is it true she has six toes ?” a third fan wondered.

Still, those comments were few and far between and most fans were there to tell the mom of four how good she looked, sharing messages including “YOU LOOK STUNNING AS ALWAYS !” “You looked beautiful last night Kim!” “So beautiful,” “that is so freaking cuteee” and “HOW is it possible to look this good ? Kimberly you honestly age backwards.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been trolled for an apparent sixth toe — back in August, she and sister Kylie Jenner starred in a campaign together for their collaboration with Kardashian’s fragrance company, KKW Fragrance, and fans were convinced a Photoshop error was giving the 39-year-old an extra toe.

“LOL KIM HAS 6 TOES,” one trolled. “Why Kim got 6 toes tho (sic),” another wondered. “Loving Kim’s 6 toes,” someone else joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Aug 21, 2019 at 6:06pm PDT

Fans have pointed out a tiny hidden toe in other shots too, a visual effect that’s likely either the result of Photoshop or Kardashian’s feet being fit into some very restricting shoes.

There will certainly be more campaigns to come from both Kardashian and Jenner in the future, though Jenner’s brand is now in new hands after the 22-year-old sold 51 percent of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty for $600 million.

“I’m so proud of her,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight of her youngest sibling. “To think in her early 20s, she built a business off of something that she first was insecure about and finding confidence and, you know, just tapping into that and figuring out how to make an amazing product and just being true to herself and doing what she loves to do, that’s so inspiring and so amazing and I’m so proud of her.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann