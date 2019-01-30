Kim Kardashian Throws Daughter Chicago ‘Alice in Wonderland’-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago’s birthday with an Alice in “One”derland themed party!

Chicago turned 1 years odl, so of course the celebration called for an all-out extravaganza, and fans got a peek inside the fun-filled day thanks to her mom sharing some rather cute photos and videos on Instagram.

“My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in “One”derland themed party,” Kardashian captioned the post with three rose emojis that followed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a collection of images in one post, including a snapshot of Chicago wearing a white dress with black boots; while, another one showed Kardashian and Chicago posing with a few characters from the beloved children’s book turned film.

The Kardashian family are known for going all-out with their celebrations, and this was no exception. The KKW Beauty founder decorated the inside and outside of her home to set the theme.

The party included everything needed for the elaborate day like party favors, a bouncy house, a maze, painting stations, plus arts and crafts – literally, every kids dream!

What would a birthday party be without an extravagant cake? Along with the perfectly themed dessert, Kardashian lined up several other sweet treats for all their guests to enjoy.

No detail was left undone, including the tables. One was draped in white, decorated with roses, and each chair wore either a spade, heart, diamond or club on the back.

The mom of three kicked off the start of Chicago’s celebration with a sweet black-and-white photo she posted to social media.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!” she captioned the photo.

Kardashian is expecting her fourth child via surrogate with her husband, Kanye West.