Kim Kardashian Thanks President Donald Trump for Signing Criminal Justice Reform Legislation

Kim Kardashian West tweeted out her support of President Donald Trump’s decision to sign a federal criminal justice reform bill earlier this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the social media platform to say thank you to Trump as she heard news of the release of a grandfather who had already been freed once and then sent back to prison while seeking release on drug charges.

“Just got word that Matthew Charles will be coming home within 24 hours,” Kardashian West tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Thank you [Donald Trump] for signing the 1st step act. This is what true bipartisanship can accomplish.”

According to PEOPLE, Charles was reportedly the first prisoner to benefit from one of the reforms in the First Step Act, which allowed courts to retroactively apply a 2010 law to fix the gap between heavier sentences for crack cocaine and lesser sentences for powdered cocaine.

While President Trump did not respond directly to Kardashian’s comment, he mentioned her husband, Kanye West in a new tweet Saturday about the bill.

“Thank you to Kanye West for your nice words. Criminal Justice Reform is now law — passed in a very bipartisan way!” Trump wrote on Twitter early on Saturday.

This is not the first time Kardashian has agreed with Trump when it comes to the subject of criminal reform. The latest season finale of her reality series revolved around Kardashian’s fight to get Alice Johnson out of prison, including her infamous meeting at the White House.

“Six months ago, I stumbled across a story of Alice Marie Johnson,” Kardashian explained on the reality series. “I first started with retweeting the story and I just kept on watching it over and just feeling how unfair this is and hoping that I could reach out and make a difference.”

In another moment from the episode, Kardashian is seen telling big sister Kourtney Kardashian she felt Johnson’s life sentence was “just not fair.” After much reflection, Kardashian decided to reach out to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner leading to the meeting.

Ultimately Trump made the decision to grant Johnson clemency back in June. The series then showed the moment Kardashian met Johnson for the first time in person, as well as the rest of her family.

“I feel like I used to live my life so much about just being passionate about me,” the reality star said during the episode. “Now my priorities have shifted, so I’m really excited about this year and what I can do to help other people.”