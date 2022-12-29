Kim Kardashian's 'Fantasy' Has A Lot in Common With Cher's Recent Romance

Kim Kardashian is not giving up on love. The SKIMS founder's divorce from Kanye West has not been easy with West's public antics and him dragging things out in court. But, luckily for Kardashian, the divorce has been finalized and their custody agreement has been hased out after a two-year process. Karashian has been married three times, filing fro divorce from West in 2020, and previously having been married to music producer Damon Thomas, and to retired NBA player Kris Humphries. The latter of which she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage. But despite things not working out the first three times, she sees marriage again in her future.

While appearing on The goop Podcast this week, she told actress and friend Gwyneth Paltrow that she wants to walk down the aisle again. "I have this fantasy in my head," the 42-year-old said, adding, "fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out." Reflecting on why things didn't work out before, she says the reasons varied. "I feel like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [marriage]. The first one, I just don't know what was happening, the second one I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place... and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."

While she wants the marriage, she's more interested in a partnership. "I would be OK for, like, a forever partnership as well," she said. "I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married, don't like the experience of it, or the ending of it, and don't want to go through it again."

Either way, she's not rushing. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time," she said. "I really do want to be single for a few years."

Her stance is similar to Cher's. The 76-year-old icon is currently dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. But she isn't phased by the age difference. According to sources who spoke with Radar Online, Cher is seeing wedding bells.

"Cher is head over heels in love," a source said. "She knows she doesn't have much time left anymore to find 'the one' and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn't going to let it pass her by."

The source added: "Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year-old and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns!" But they trust Cher's judgment with one adding, "She isn't stupid."