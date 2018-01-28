Kim Kardashian Shows off ‘Tape Trick’ With Throwback Photo

Saturday is not Thursday, but that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian West from sharing a throwback photo from 2008 that showed off her “tape trick” skills to get perfect red carpet cleavage.

Tape Trick #2008 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

Kardashian posted the 2008 photo with just “Tape Trick” in the caption. In less than an hour, the photo had over 700,000 likes.

If that photo looks awfully familiar, it should. She posted the exact same photo on Feb. 16, 2016 to promote a new post on her website.

The post was all about the “tape trick,” her secret weapon to give her the best-looking cleavage on the red carpet.

“I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It’s my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos,” Kardashian wrote in 2016, reports BuzzFeed. “You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it’s all worth it [laughing out loud].”

Kardashian continued, “I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape. It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off [laughing out loud].”

The post inspired women from several media outlets, including BuzzFeed, The Daily Mail and BraTag, and they confirmed it works to varying degrees.

The throwback photo was not the only image Kardashian shared with her millions of fans on Instagram. She debuted a braided hairdo on her Instagram Story with another underwear selfie. She also posted several sultry photos during the week.

