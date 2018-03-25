Kim Kardashian’s Latest Outfit Sparks Criticism Among Fans

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post did not sit well with her followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of herself wearing a large black sweatshirt, silver gym shorts tight on her body, white socks and old tennis shoes.

“BACKGRID” Kardashian wrote on the caption of the casual look.

Fans were not supportive of the businesswoman’s outfit though, with many taking to the comments to criticize the sporty attire.

“You are beautiful. This look doesn’t do you justice,” one user wrote. “Sorry but you are so perfect and this doesn’t work.”

“Nooo Kim!!! Those things cutting off ur circulation!! Everything about this makes you look really thick.. not in a good way at all. Those socks! Whyyyyyy,” another commented.

All of the comments agreed that Kardashian is a beautiful woman, however they couldn’t look past the socks.

“My grandfather rocks the exact same fit when he goes to the gym,” one user commented.

Another user commented on the current state of Kardashian’s fashion sense.

“Am I the only one that hates Kim’s new style? She’s a fashion icon but looks more like a Walmart shopper”

“When did these outfits become “fashion” this is so awful.”

Kardashian made headlines in March after sharing the hair hack she used to change her hair color from blonde, to pink and back to her signature color.

“Hair Hack- I crushed up vitamin C and mixed it with shampoo to get the pink color out,” Kardashian posted on Instagram Friday. She told fans to check out her app for the full details.

Kardashian’s fans loved the tip, but some were disappointed to see the pink ‘do go.

Earlier this week, she published “My Hair Hack,” in which the 37-year-old described how she lightened her hair and added pink highlights in just 20 minutes, reports Stylecaster. Kardashian said she mashed Vitamin C tablets like Bronson’s Vitamin C Ascorbic Acid and put them in her shampoo.

After leaving it in her hair for 20 minutes, she washed it out and discovered that it created a pink hue. Although she did not go as blonde as she hoped for, she still loved the pink results.

“I wanted to fade my hair from a bright pink to a baby pink. I bought acidic vitamin C tablets, crushed them up and then put the powder into my shampoo,” Kardashian wrote. “I left the shampoo on my hair for 20 minutes and rinsed. I was hoping my hair would eventually turn back to blond, but it left my color a slight pink tone, which I ended up loving!”