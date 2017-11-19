Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Didn’t Know Whose Baby She Was Carrying

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West made a surprising revelation about her surrogate on Thursday’s episode of daytime talk show, The Real.

In an appearance to promote her new line of fragrances, Kardashian West revealed that her surrogate had no idea whose baby she was carrying at first, saying, “She didn’t know at the beginning.”

The 37-year-old mom of two went on to explain that despite the service being totally anonymous, she and husband Kanye West decided to make it known to her

“You could go that route. And I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby?” she said. “I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

She also spoke about what happened when her surrogate found out, saying she was “really excited.”

“She was someone who had watched the show – not like a super fan, that it would have been uncomfortable — but she’d seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it, so she was really proud to do it,” she said.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian West threw a baby shower and shared that she introduced the surrogate to her family, despite not being in attendance at the event.

“I did introduce her to my family, and the reason — I introduced her to my family earlier that day,” Kardashian West said. “I just thought, I don’t know. It was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know her, I just wanted to celebrate kind of, the baby,” the KKW Beauty founder continued. “I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

Kardashian says she and the surrogate, whose identity has not been revealed, get along great.