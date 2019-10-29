Kim Kardashian ‘Still Has Concerns’ About Husband Kanye West Touring After Mental Breakdown

Kanye West released his new album Jesis Is King on Friday and is reportedly planning to head out on tour to support the album. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, reportedly “still has concerns” about him heading out on the road. It would be West’s first attempt at a tour since he cancelled his Saint Pablo tour in 2016 before he was hospitalzied for exhaustion.

“Kanye can’t wait to tour. He is excited about his new music,” a source told PEOPLE. “He is putting together a tour schedule right now. He wants to start the tour as soon as possible.”

The source said West is now in a “much better place mentally” than he was when he last planned a tour. However, Kardashian is still concerned.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns. She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too,” the source further explained.

In the lead-up to Jesus Is King‘s release, West held Sunday Service performances on a regular basis in Los Angeles. He also took the gospel shows to other cities, including Chicago and Howard University in Washington, D.C. On Sunday, he led another Sunday Service performance in Los Angeles, with Kardashian bringing along sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner. West and Kardashian’s daughter North West was seen singing along with her father.

West’s plans for the tour is still unknown, but sources told TMZ he wants the shows to be “unlike anything anyone has seen,” adding that the Sunday Service format will only be “part of the larger picture.” The tour will also include venues of all kinds on the schedule.

West previously told TMZ himself that the tour would start “right away.” He added that the stage design will be much different than the “floating” design he used during the Saint Pablo tour.

On Thursday, West told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe he believes it is his job to “spread the gospel” and “let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” he told Lowe. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

The “God Is” rapper has not attempted a tour since the Saint Pablo Tour, which ran from August to November 2016 to support The Life of Pablo. During a show in Sacramento on Nov. 19, 2016, West went on a rant about politics, celebrities and other topics before walking off stage. He was hospitalized a few days later for exhaustion and canceled the remaining dates of the tour.

